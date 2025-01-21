Open Menu

DC Inspects Schools, Hospitals

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2025 | 04:00 PM

DC inspects schools, hospitals

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Qurat-ul-Ain Memon conducted surprise visits to various

schools and government hospitals across the district.

She was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) and Deputy

Director Development, Anam Hafeez.

The deputy commissioner inspected the Basic Health Unit (BHU) in Jaday Wala and the

Rural Health Centre (RHC) in Baseera.

She reviewed cleanliness, facilities, and overall management of the hospitals, including the

newly-constructed buildings.

She emphasized ensuring free medical services for patients

admitted to these facilities.

DC Qurat-ul-Ain Memon also visited Government Girls Primary school in Dhinga Wala.

She inspected teachers' attendance and the standard of education. She stressed utilizing

all resources to improve educational quality in line with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's vision.

Similarly, the deputy commissioner visited Union Council Baseera to assess the public

facilities being provided to residents.

Recent Stories

Hamdan Foundation announces winners of its educati ..

Hamdan Foundation announces winners of its educational awards

52 minutes ago
 Beirut Airport receives 23rd relief plane carrying ..

Beirut Airport receives 23rd relief plane carrying 35 tonnes of medical supplies ..

1 hour ago
 Second International Orthopedic Congress concludes ..

Second International Orthopedic Congress concludes in Fujairah

2 hours ago
 Rumours of relationship between Sania Mirza, Adil ..

Rumours of relationship between Sania Mirza, Adil Sajan go viral on social media

2 hours ago
 “For God’s sake, leave us alone,” says Karee ..

“For God’s sake, leave us alone,” says Kareena, lashing out photographers

2 hours ago
 M42 to lead strategic discussions at Arab Health 2 ..

M42 to lead strategic discussions at Arab Health 2025

2 hours ago
Arabian Horse Race to kick off tomorrow in Al Dhaf ..

Arabian Horse Race to kick off tomorrow in Al Dhafra

2 hours ago
 Egypt’s Civil Aviation Minister, UAE delegation ..

Egypt’s Civil Aviation Minister, UAE delegation discuss boosting cooperation

2 hours ago
 Fire at ski resort in Türkiye leaves 10 dead, 32 ..

Fire at ski resort in Türkiye leaves 10 dead, 32 injured

3 hours ago
 ADEK launches ‘Become a Teacher' initiative

ADEK launches ‘Become a Teacher' initiative

3 hours ago
 Sharjah’s free zones attract over 1,600 internat ..

Sharjah’s free zones attract over 1,600 international companies in 2024

3 hours ago
 TRENDS participates in Davos in Switzerland

TRENDS participates in Davos in Switzerland

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan