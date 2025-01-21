DC inspects schools, hospitals

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Qurat-ul-Ain Memon conducted surprise visits to various

schools and government hospitals across the district.

She was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) and Deputy

Director Development, Anam Hafeez.

The deputy commissioner inspected the Basic Health Unit (BHU) in Jaday Wala and the

Rural Health Centre (RHC) in Baseera.

She reviewed cleanliness, facilities, and overall management of the hospitals, including the

newly-constructed buildings.

She emphasized ensuring free medical services for patients

admitted to these facilities.

DC Qurat-ul-Ain Memon also visited Government Girls Primary school in Dhinga Wala.

She inspected teachers' attendance and the standard of education. She stressed utilizing

all resources to improve educational quality in line with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's vision.

Similarly, the deputy commissioner visited Union Council Baseera to assess the public

facilities being provided to residents.