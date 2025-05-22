DC inspects second pre-flood mock exercise in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir inspected the second pre-flood mock exercise, organiSed by the district administration to assess preparedness for potential flood situations. The exercise was conducted at the 48-Wala Bridge on the Lodhran Branch Canal, located along Kahror Pacca–Dunyapur road.

Speaking as the chief guest at the event, Dr. Lubna Nazir stated that the mock drill was held in line with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s vision of a "Safe Punjab." She emphasized that all government departments in the district possess the professional capacity to respond effectively to any emergency like situation.

DC praised the prompt establishment of rescue and relief camps by various departments on short notice, calling the efforts commendable. She also lauded the Rescue 1122 Punjab team for their exemplary professionalism and operational efficiency.

During the exercise, Rescue 1122 demonstrated the evacuation of stranded individuals from flood-affected areas, the rescue of drowning victims, administration of first aid, and timely transportation to hospitals via ambulances.

The event was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Syed Waseem Hassan Shah, Assistant Commissioner Lodhran Irum Shehzadi, Assistant Commissioner Kehrore Pacca Muhammad Ashraf Saleh, Assistant Commissioner Dunyapur Ghulam Mustafa Jutt, District Emergency Officer Engineer Shakeel Ahmed, along with officers and staff from various line departments, Rescue 1122 personnel, and Civil Defence volunteers.

Rescue 1122 established various rescue and relief camps, Health department camp, Livestock department, Civil Defence, Agriculture department, Municipal Committee, and District Council camp to provide timely assistance to flood affected people.

An Emergency Control Room and Information Center were also set up to ensure effective communication and public guidance in case of a flood.