UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Inspects Security Measures Of Muharram-ul Haram In Nasirabad

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 07:12 PM

DC inspects security measures of Muharram-ul Haram in Nasirabad

Deputy Commissioner Naseerabad Hafiz Muhammad Qasim on Wednesday said practical measures were being taken to ensure foolproof security during Muharram-ul Haram in the district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Naseerabad Hafiz Muhammad Qasim on Wednesday said practical measures were being taken to ensure foolproof security during Muharram-ul Haram in the district.

He expressed these views while he along with Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nasirabad Abdul Hai Amir Baloch inspecting security measures of the procession of Youm-e-Ashura in the area.

On the occasion, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Malik Abdul Ghaffar Sailachi and Tehsidar Bhadur Khan Khosa briefed the Deputy Commissioner about the security steps for the procession of Youm-e-Ashura.

The DC was also informed by them that closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras are being installed at the routes of the Muharram-ul Haram procession in order to ensure strict security measures in the area, saying that security forces including police and Levies forces were also deployed at Imambargahs and sensitive areas to control any untoward situation in the area.

The DC Hafiz Muhammad Qasim said that it was our responsibility to protect public lives and their property for this purpose, all available resources were being utilized to enhance security measures for the interest of the law and order situation.

He also urged scholars and society members to play their role to maintain peace during Muharram-ul Haram.

On the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Dera Murad Jamali (DMJ) Hadbia Jamali and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Nasirabad Dera Murad Jamali TV All

Recent Stories

Messi the 'winner' absent from Barca training - sp ..

13 seconds ago

Woman attacked with acid by husband

15 seconds ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

16 seconds ago

Nobel Laureate Alexievich Says Her Status in Oppos ..

17 seconds ago

Russian Doctors From Omsk Decry Navalny-Related Cr ..

19 seconds ago

WAPDA resumes construction works of Kachhi Canal P ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.