DC inspects security on routes of mourning processions

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh on Tuesday visited the routes of mourning processions and checked security arrangements.

He went to Central Imambargah Douglaspura, Aminpur Bazaar, Jhang Bazaar, etc. and met with organizers of mourning processions for inquiring administrative and security arrangements.

The procession organizers expressed satisfaction over security and other arrangements.

The DC appealed to the organizers to remain vigilant and also deploy their voluntary security guards so that no unauthorized person could enter in the mourning procession and majalis area.

The DC also checked Rescue 1122, Medical Services and other services near imambargahs and said that continuous monitoring of security arrangements and administrative matters would be carried out.

He said that the government was using all resources to maintain law and order during Muharram and in this regard, law enforcement agencies had been mobilized.

He also went to the Medical Camp established at Chowk Clock Tower and checked availability of necessary medicine.

Assistant Commissioner City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf and others were also present on the occasion.