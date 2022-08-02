UrduPoint.com

DC Inspects Security On Routes Of Mourning Processions

Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2022 | 09:06 PM

DC inspects security on routes of mourning processions

Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh on Tuesday visited the routes of mourning processions and checked security arrangements

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh on Tuesday visited the routes of mourning processions and checked security arrangements.

He went to Central Imambargah Douglaspura, Aminpur Bazaar, Jhang Bazaar, etc. and met with organizers of mourning processions for inquiring administrative and security arrangements.

The procession organizers expressed satisfaction over security and other arrangements.

The DC appealed to the organizers to remain vigilant and also deploy their voluntary security guards so that no unauthorized person could enter in the mourning procession and majalis area.

The DC also checked Rescue 1122, Medical Services and other services near imambargahs and said that continuous monitoring of security arrangements and administrative matters would be carried out.

He said that the government was using all resources to maintain law and order during Muharram and in this regard, law enforcement agencies had been mobilized.

He also went to the Medical Camp established at Chowk Clock Tower and checked availability of necessary medicine.

Assistant Commissioner City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Law And Order Jhang Rescue 1122 All Government Muharram

Recent Stories

KP Assembly offered Fateha for Army Officials mart ..

KP Assembly offered Fateha for Army Officials martyred in helicopter crash

1 minute ago
 Administrator reviews civic facilities around Imam ..

Administrator reviews civic facilities around Imambargahs, routes of procession

1 minute ago
 PTA notifies increase in fares of diesel consuming ..

PTA notifies increase in fares of diesel consuming vehicles

1 minute ago
 Govt to take action on foreign funding case after ..

Govt to take action on foreign funding case after recommendation from law expert ..

5 minutes ago
 CBSE textbook exposes reality over IIOJK as not a ..

CBSE textbook exposes reality over IIOJK as not a part of India

5 minutes ago
 Sindh cabinet approves establishment of SEECA for ..

Sindh cabinet approves establishment of SEECA for energy conservation

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.