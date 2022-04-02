UrduPoint.com

DC Inspects Site Of Setting Up Ramadan Sasta Bazaar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2022 | 04:46 PM

DC inspects site of setting up Ramadan Sasta bazaar

In the light of the orders of the provincial government and on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Iftikhar Alam Additional Assistant Commissioner Nawagai Bilal Naseer along with and Deputy Tehsildar Nawagai Naeem Khan Saturday inspected the site for setting up Ramadan Sasta Bazaar

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) ::In the light of the orders of the provincial government and on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Iftikhar Alam Additional Assistant Commissioner Nawagai Bilal Naseer along with and Deputy Tehsildar Nawagai Naeem Khan Saturday inspected the site for setting up Ramadan Sasta Bazaar.

The purpose of holding a cheap bazaar is to provide food items to the poor at low and fixed rates issued by the district administration of various food items. In the month of Ramadan, the Additional Assistant Commissioner Nawagai visited the site of Ramadan Bazaar to provide cheap food items to the people.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Bilal Naseer directed the TMA to meet all the requirements for the setting up of Ramadan Cheap Bazaar in Nawagai from Saturday, so that there is not much left to give relief to the people.

Related Topics

Poor SITE All From Government Ramadan

Recent Stories

Aamir Dogar inaugurates Imran Khan flyover costing ..

Aamir Dogar inaugurates Imran Khan flyover costing Rs 3.7 bln

40 seconds ago
 Turkey Dismisses Threat to Black Sea Traffic From ..

Turkey Dismisses Threat to Black Sea Traffic From Drifting Naval Mines

41 seconds ago
 Free medical camp held at QAU

Free medical camp held at QAU

47 seconds ago
 Crisis-hit Sri Lanka declares 36-hour nationwide l ..

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka declares 36-hour nationwide lockdown

16 minutes ago
 Ukrainian journalist found dead near Kyiv: preside ..

Ukrainian journalist found dead near Kyiv: presidential aide

16 minutes ago
 Man allegedly kills brother's wife over land dispu ..

Man allegedly kills brother's wife over land dispute

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.