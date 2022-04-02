DC inspects site of setting up Ramadan Sasta bazaar

(@FahadShabbir)

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) ::In the light of the orders of the provincial government and on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Iftikhar Alam Additional Assistant Commissioner Nawagai Bilal Naseer along with and Deputy Tehsildar Nawagai Naeem Khan Saturday inspected the site for setting up Ramadan Sasta Bazaar.

The purpose of holding a cheap bazaar is to provide food items to the poor at low and fixed rates issued by the district administration of various food items. In the month of Ramadan, the Additional Assistant Commissioner Nawagai visited the site of Ramadan Bazaar to provide cheap food items to the people.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Bilal Naseer directed the TMA to meet all the requirements for the setting up of Ramadan Cheap Bazaar in Nawagai from Saturday, so that there is not much left to give relief to the people.