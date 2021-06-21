DC inspects SOPs implementation in school

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Syed Masood Nouman on Monday visited the Govt Primary School Jani Shah Tehsil Chiniot and inspected the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding COVID-19.

The DC said that face-masks and hand sanitizers must be used in addition to observing social distancing.

He also directed the administration to ensure the best cleanliness arrangements in the school and its washrooms.

He warned that no laxity in the implementation of SOPs would be tolerated at all.