UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Inspects SOPs Implementation In School

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 06:30 PM

DC inspects SOPs implementation in school

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Syed Masood Nouman on Monday visited the Govt Primary School Jani Shah Tehsil Chiniot and inspected the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding COVID-19.

The DC said that face-masks and hand sanitizers must be used in addition to observing social distancing.

He also directed the administration to ensure the best cleanliness arrangements in the school and its washrooms.

He warned that no laxity in the implementation of SOPs would be tolerated at all.

Related Topics

Chiniot All Government Best

Recent Stories

Has Armeena Khan started driving Rikshaw?

32 minutes ago

Entry to Arts Council without covid vaccination ha ..

44 minutes ago

Multan Sultans won the toss, opt to bat first agai ..

57 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Qualifier Match Islamabad United Vs. M ..

1 hour ago

Inflation compounding food security, nutrition cri ..

1 hour ago

26-player player women squad announced for West In ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.