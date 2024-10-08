Open Menu

DC Inspects Sports Complex In Kohat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2024 | 12:40 PM

DC inspects Sports Complex in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Mr. Abdul Akram on Tuesday visited the sports Complex in Kohat to inspect various facilities and ongoing construction works.

According to the DC office, During the visit, Mr. Abdul Akram examined the cleanliness of the complex, the attendance of the staff, and the progress of the construction projects.

A detailed presentation and briefing were provided to the Deputy Commissioner regarding the development and construction work.

Mr. Akram interacted with all the stakeholders present including the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Finance and Planning, the CEO of the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Kohat, the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Kohat, and officers from other relevant departments.

He issued necessary instructions to ensure the early completion of the development projects.

APP/azq/378

Related Topics

Sports Water Company Visit Kohat Progress All From

Recent Stories

Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continu ..

Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continues with six wickets down

28 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide

Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide

13 hours ago
 Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect ..

Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy

13 hours ago
 PTI to face action on violating laws of country: R ..

PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana

13 hours ago
SU extends deadline for filling out online forms f ..

SU extends deadline for filling out online forms for admissions to bachelor, 3rd ..

13 hours ago
 KMC to extend all possible support for constructio ..

KMC to extend all possible support for construction of Red Line Corridor: Mayor ..

13 hours ago
 Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral ..

Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral defence, economic matters

13 hours ago
 Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign i ..

Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign in province: IGP

13 hours ago
 Year on, Pakistan demands permanent Gaza ceasefire ..

Year on, Pakistan demands permanent Gaza ceasefire, Israel's accountability as 4 ..

13 hours ago
 AI to make big difference in next 35 years: Khalid ..

AI to make big difference in next 35 years: Khalid Maqbool

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan