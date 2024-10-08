DC inspects Sports Complex in Kohat

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Mr. Abdul Akram on Tuesday visited the sports Complex in Kohat to inspect various facilities and ongoing construction works.

According to the DC office, During the visit, Mr. Abdul Akram examined the cleanliness of the complex, the attendance of the staff, and the progress of the construction projects.

A detailed presentation and briefing were provided to the Deputy Commissioner regarding the development and construction work.

Mr. Akram interacted with all the stakeholders present including the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Finance and Planning, the CEO of the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Kohat, the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Kohat, and officers from other relevant departments.

He issued necessary instructions to ensure the early completion of the development projects.

