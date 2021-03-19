DC inspects staff attendance at Kasur tehsil office

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kasur Asiya Gul Friday paid a surprise visit to Tehsil Office Kasur and checked the attendance of officers and employees there.

She suspended Registry Writer Sheikh Muhammad Bilal over his absence from duty.

The DC also checked the cleanliness and records in the offices and also inquired about the problems of the visitors.

She said that legitimate work of the public coming to the offices should be done on priority basis and strict action would be taken against the non-working, corrupt officers and employees, as per law.