DC inspects sugar sale point at Ramzan Bazaar

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir visited a sugar sale point at the Ramzan Sasta Bazaar

to ensure availability of essential commodities at subsidized rates.

During her interaction with women, she emphasized that the government was committed to

provide essential food items, including sugar, at affordable prices.

Dr Lubna Nazir stated that the Sugar Sale Point had been set up in the Ramzan Sasta Bazaar to facilitate

the public, ensuring easy access to subsidized sugar.

She highlighted that assistant commissioners of all three tehsils and price control magistrates in

the district were monitoring markets to ensure availability of essential commodities

at government-fixed rates.