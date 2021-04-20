UrduPoint.com
DC Inspects Sugar Stocks In City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 04:06 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muddasir Riaz Malik on Tuesday inspected sugar availability at Shah Jamal and said that there was no shortage of subsidized sugar in open market.

He visited various stores and directed shopkeepers to maintain ample stock of sugar to facilitate people.

He said smooth sugar supply was being ensured at around 10,000 shops and stores in all tehsil of the city, adding that 101 sugar dealers had been registered whom sugar supply will continue.

