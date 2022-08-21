DC inspects tandoors, fast foods point

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohat Furqan Ashraf, Additional Assistant Commissioner Kohat Saad Munir Khan Sunday visited Bannu Road and Behzadi Chikerkot Bazar and inspected various tandoors, fast foods and merchant shops, removed the temporary encroachments and fined the violators heavily on the spot.

During his visit, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Furqan Ashraf also issued necessary instructions that legal action will be taken against those who encroach on the public roads and obstruct the passageways.