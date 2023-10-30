DC inspects THQ hospital

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Shoaib Ali paid a surprise visit to the THQ Hospital Sillanwali on Monday.

He reviewed medical facilities being provided to patients in different wards. He checked the attendance of doctors and staff and inquired about medical facilities being provided to patients by the hospital administration.

He also reviewed the working condition of medical instruments and directed the management that interruption in treatment to patients would not be tolerated.

He also inspected cleanliness and issued orders to maintain a clean environment. He said that Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi is focusing on the health sector, so there is no room for negligence. He also met with patients and inquire about the provision of health facilities to them.

Medical Superintendent (MS) THQ Hospital Dr. Abdul Rehman briefed the DC about its working. The DC expressed his satisfaction on the provision of best heath facilities in the hospital