DC inspects Timergara Bazaars, imposes fines on SOPs violators

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retd) Aun Haider Gondal along with Assistant Commissioner Timergara Tahir Ali along with Lives officials and city police teams Sunday inspected Timergara bazaars and main coaches stands to ensure implementation of COVID-19 protocol, and has fined violators of the protocol.

During their visit, the Deputy Commissioner took stern action over the coaches services despite a ban on inter-city transport and opening of shops, markets and imposed on the spot fines on the violators.

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower directed all to avoid hugs gathering and shake hands amid the third wave of Corona virus in the district and would maintain social distance from each other. He said stern action would be taken against the violators as directed by the Chief Secretary KP Dr. Kazim Niaz. He said it would be ensured that the people use masks, keeping social distance and avoid unnecessarily visits to the markets and bazaars.