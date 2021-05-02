UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Inspects Timergara Bazaars, Imposes Fines On SOPs Violators

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 01:20 PM

DC inspects Timergara Bazaars, imposes fines on SOPs violators

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retd) Aun Haider Gondal along with Assistant Commissioner Timergara Tahir Ali along with Lives officials and city police teams Sunday inspected Timergara bazaars and main coaches stands to ensure implementation of COVID-19 protocol, and has fined violators of the protocol.

During their visit, the Deputy Commissioner took stern action over the coaches services despite a ban on inter-city transport and opening of shops, markets and imposed on the spot fines on the violators.

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower directed all to avoid hugs gathering and shake hands amid the third wave of Corona virus in the district and would maintain social distance from each other. He said stern action would be taken against the violators as directed by the Chief Secretary KP Dr. Kazim Niaz. He said it would be ensured that the people use masks, keeping social distance and avoid unnecessarily visits to the markets and bazaars.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Visit Dir Timergara Sunday Market All From

Recent Stories

UN condemns suicide attack on Afghanistan&#039;s L ..

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chairman of Sudan&#039;s Sovere ..

13 hours ago

International Atomic Energy Agency Newcomers webin ..

14 hours ago

Ali Awan urges opposition to play role for improvi ..

12 hours ago

Labour Day observed with renewed pledge to protect ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.