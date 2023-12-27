DC inspects training of polling staff

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner and District Returning Officer Rizwan Qadeer visited the Election Training Centre, set up at Science College, to inspect the training of polling staff, here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the officials gave a briefing to the Deputy Commissioner about the training process.

Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer stated that the administration was providing every possible assistance to the Election Commission for transparent conduct of the Elections. The deputation of staff at different polling stations is in progress.

In line with the Constitution, the process document scrutiny and verification of candidates' assets have also been started, he added. The district returning officer remarked that there would be no compromise on code of conduct.