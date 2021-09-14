DC inspects under construction boundary wall between Degree College, Star Colony

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Amir Hussain Panhwar taking notice about public complaints visited different areas of Daur Town and inspected the under construction boundary wall between Degree College and Star Colony.

On the occasion,District President PPP Ali Akbar Jamali and Principal Degree College briefed about issues. DC directed Assistant Commissioner taluka Daur to form a committee to resolve the issues and submit a report in this regard.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner inspected the site of the railway overhead bridge that would connect Daur city and Razabad Colony. He also visited the office of Revenue Mukhtiarkar and inspected Sale Record and Patwari office. He expressed anger over the substandard situation of sanitation and non-safety of revenue records.

He directed for immediate cleanliness of the office and resolution of public issues.

DC later talking to media said that on the directives of former President Asif Ali Zardari and Provincial Minister Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechohu, the construction work of Railway Overhead Bridge connected Daur town and Razabad Colony would soon start.

He said that a letter for NOC from Railway authorities would soon be written. DCsaid that steps are taken to resolve the issues of the general public of the district was his priority adding that soon open public meetings would be organized at all taluka headquarters to resolve public issues. He instructed the Assistant Commissioner to adopt all possible steps for improvement in sanitation and cleanliness in populated city areas.

Later,DC visited Rural Health Center Bandhi and viewed available health facilities there. He instructed hospital administration for extending better health facilities to the public coming for treatment.