UrduPoint.com

DC Inspects Under Construction Boundary Wall Between Degree College, Star Colony

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 06:30 PM

DC inspects under construction boundary wall between Degree College, Star Colony

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Amir Hussain Panhwar taking notice about public complaints visited different areas of Daur Town and inspected the under construction boundary wall between Degree College and Star Colony.

On the occasion,District President PPP Ali Akbar Jamali and Principal Degree College briefed about issues. DC directed Assistant Commissioner taluka Daur to form a committee to resolve the issues and submit a report in this regard.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner inspected the site of the railway overhead bridge that would connect Daur city and Razabad Colony. He also visited the office of Revenue Mukhtiarkar and inspected Sale Record and Patwari office. He expressed anger over the substandard situation of sanitation and non-safety of revenue records.

He directed for immediate cleanliness of the office and resolution of public issues.

DC later talking to media said that on the directives of former President Asif Ali Zardari and Provincial Minister Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechohu, the construction work of Railway Overhead Bridge connected Daur town and Razabad Colony would soon start.

He said that a letter for NOC from Railway authorities would soon be written. DCsaid that steps are taken to resolve the issues of the general public of the district was his priority adding that soon open public meetings would be organized at all taluka headquarters to resolve public issues. He instructed the Assistant Commissioner to adopt all possible steps for improvement in sanitation and cleanliness in populated city areas.

Later,DC visited Rural Health Center Bandhi and viewed available health facilities there. He instructed hospital administration for extending better health facilities to the public coming for treatment.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Resolution Martyrs Shaheed Noc Sale SITE Media All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Federal Tax Authority encourages registrants to be ..

Federal Tax Authority encourages registrants to benefit from administrative pena ..

30 minutes ago
 Date palm agriculture in UAE significantly develop ..

Date palm agriculture in UAE significantly developed in recent years: ADAFSA

31 minutes ago
 Ajman Tourism organises fifth edition of &#039;Run ..

Ajman Tourism organises fifth edition of &#039;Run Ajman&#039;

31 minutes ago
 The highest Online Pre-ordered Reno Phone to Date ..

The highest Online Pre-ordered Reno Phone to Date - OPPO Reno6 Goes on Sale Nati ..

41 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund announces winners of Venturist Entrep ..

Khalifa Fund announces winners of Venturist Entrepreneurship Summer Camp 2021

46 minutes ago
 Iconic 1992 World Cup jersey up for grabs

Iconic 1992 World Cup jersey up for grabs

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.