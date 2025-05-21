Open Menu

DC Inspects Under-construction District Attorney Office

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2025 | 06:10 PM

DC inspects under-construction district attorney office

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk visited the under-construction building of the District Attorney’s office, a project costing Rs33 million.

The DC inspected various sections of the site, reviewed the quality of materials, pace of work, and adherence to building design. He issued necessary instructions to officials concerned during the visit.

Deputy Director of Development Jahangir Shabbir Butt, XEN Buildings, and other relevant officers accompanied him.Officials briefed the DC that over 60 percent of the construction work had been completed, with the remaining progressing swiftly.

The DC emphasized timely completion of the project to ensure better service delivery and office transition. He also stressed transparency, quality, and regular monitoring through field visits.

Recent Stories

PCB announces revised schedule for three-match T20 ..

PCB announces revised schedule for three-match T20I series against Bangladesh

3 hours ago
 realme GT 7 Successfully Breaks Guinness World Rec ..

Realme GT 7 Successfully Breaks Guinness World Record, Watching Movies Continuou ..

3 hours ago
 realme C71 Launches in Pakistan at Just PKR 35,999 ..

Realme C71 Launches in Pakistan at Just PKR 35,999 – Premium Breathing Light D ..

3 hours ago
 Justin Bieber publicly apologizes to wife Hailey o ..

Justin Bieber publicly apologizes to wife Hailey over past hurtful comment

3 hours ago
 Field Marshal Asim Munir honoured with special gua ..

Field Marshal Asim Munir honoured with special guard of honour at GHQ

3 hours ago
 T20I series: Bangladesh raises objections over rev ..

T20I series: Bangladesh raises objections over revised Pakistan tour schedule

3 hours ago
Indian media question arrest of Prof Ali Khan over ..

Indian media question arrest of Prof Ali Khan over remarks criticizing BJP

6 hours ago
 Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I series ..

Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I series against Bangladesh

7 hours ago
 Three children among five killed in Khuzdar school ..

Three children among five killed in Khuzdar school bus bombing

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges ..

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to change attitude for ta ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan