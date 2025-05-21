DC Inspects Under-construction District Attorney Office
Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2025 | 06:10 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk visited the under-construction building of the District Attorney’s office, a project costing Rs33 million.
The DC inspected various sections of the site, reviewed the quality of materials, pace of work, and adherence to building design. He issued necessary instructions to officials concerned during the visit.
Deputy Director of Development Jahangir Shabbir Butt, XEN Buildings, and other relevant officers accompanied him.Officials briefed the DC that over 60 percent of the construction work had been completed, with the remaining progressing swiftly.
The DC emphasized timely completion of the project to ensure better service delivery and office transition. He also stressed transparency, quality, and regular monitoring through field visits.
