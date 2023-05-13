DC inspects under construction road projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa here on Saturday inspected the construction work of the 42 km link road from Bahawalpur N-5 to Jhangara East Interchange. He monitored the quality of material used in the construction of the road. Superintendent Engineer Highways Farrukh Mumtaz Waraich, Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar and other relevant officers were present on the occasion.

SE Highways Farrukh Mumtaz told that Rs 2000 million were released for this development project during the current financial year. Out of which, Rs 1751 million have been used so far, he told. He said that the development work was being completed rapidly.

The Deputy Commissioner inspected the repair and maintenance works of the 4.88 km road from Ahmedpur East N-5 to Old Bypass. He was told that an amount of Rs 462.91 million had been released for this scheme, of which Rs 315 million had been used.

The DC also visited the site and inspected the maintenance work of the 7.9 kilometers lengthy road from Mari Qasim Shah to Dera Bakha. The SE Highways told that Rs 400.439 million were released for the road, of which more than Rs 319 million had been used.

The DC said that the development schemes should be completed on time and the supervisory officers should visit the field on a regular basis to complete the development work on time.