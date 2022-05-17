UrduPoint.com

DC Inspects Upgradation Work At Two RHCs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2022 | 07:05 PM

Deputy Commissioner Salman Lodhi here on Tuesday inspected construction work for the upgradation of Rural Health Centres at Mahni Sial and Chowk Jamal during his visit to both the health facilities

According to official sources, he instructed the officials of Building Department to utilize available funds before end of the fiscal year and ensure maximum work at both centres. Rural Health Centre Mahni Sial is being upgraded with cost of Rs 77.5 million. Similarly, upgradation of RHC Chowk Jamal will be completed with cost of Rs 150 million.

The Deputy Commissioner remarked that completion of the both projects would surely help provide best healthcare facilities to local people. On this occasion, CEO Health Dr Khalid and other officials were also present.

