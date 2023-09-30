DC inspects uplift schemes to ensure quality work, timely completion

Deputy Commissioner, Capt (Retd) Rana Rizwan Qadeer has embarked on a mission to elevate the progress of development schemes and initiated comprehensive inspections in the district.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint/APP - UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30, 2023) :Deputy Commissioner, Capt (Retd) Rana Rizwan Qadeer has embarked on a mission to elevate the progress of development schemes and initiated comprehensive inspections in the district.

During inspection on Saturday, the Deputy Commissioner meticulously evaluated the quality and cost-effectiveness of the district council's road schemes.

He was accompanied by Chief Officer District Council, Mohammad Hussain Bangash, who provided a detailed overview of ongoing development projects.

Captain Retired Rana Rizwan Qadeer expressed his commitment to prioritizing public welfare and efficient resource utilization throughout the development projects.

Qadeer underscored the importance of stringent auditing processes for the approval of road and infrastructure schemes.



Furthermore, Rana Rizwan Qadeer extolled the district council's efforts to enhance cleanliness measures within the region.

Notably, the "Ab Chamkeinge Gaon" project in rural union councils has already begun, yielding positive outcomes.

In a show of dedication to the community, the deputy commissioner engaged with local residents, personally inquiring about their concerns and challenges.

This proactive approach by Deputy Commissioner Captain Retired Rana Rizwan Qadeer signals a promising future for the development and well-being of Multan District, stated local people who met him at different uplift schemes.