DC inspects Urs arrangements in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak visited the shrine of Hazrat Shah Ruknuddin Alam to review arrangements for the 706th Urs celebrations starting from January 1.

Accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Abida Fareed, Administrator Auqaf Ziaul Mustafa, the deputy commissioner expressed dissatisfaction over arrangements.

He directed the administrator Auqaf to eract water proof tents.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak said the district administration would ensure exemplary arrangements for the Urs celebrations. He stated that he was well aware of the extreme weather condition and would ensure proper arrangements for devotees.

He maintained that traffic and security plan had been chalked out effectively. He also met with devotees, arrived from Sindh.

The DC offered fateha at the grave of great saint.