DC inspects vaccination arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muddasir Riaz Malik on Monday visited coronavirus vaccination center at sports Complex LDA Azadi Chowk to review arrangements regarding COVID-19 vaccination.

He also inspected counters and beds set up for coronavirus vaccine receivers and asked about arrangements there.

The DC directed to ensure "best cleanliness arrangements" at the center and urged people to receive the vaccine at their earliest as all facilities were ensured at the vaccine centres throughout the city. "We can only return to our normal life by taking vaccination."He also inspected attendance of doctors, staff, vaccination stock etc at the centre.