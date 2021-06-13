UrduPoint.com
DC Inspects Vaccination Process At Hospital

Sun 13th June 2021

DC inspects vaccination process at hospital

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq visited the Government Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot, and inspected its trauma and corona vaccination centres.

Hospital Director Dr Sohail Ahmed Butt was also present.

The DC directed the hospital director to ensure timely vaccination of all patients and their families coming to the hospital. He said that vaccination was available for all citizens above 20 years of age.

The DC also visited the trauma centre of DHQ Hospital and inspected the medical facilities being provided to the injured and other patients there.

