DC inspects vaccination process of Anti-polio campaign

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Raja MB Dharejo on Tuesday visited various designated polio vaccination spots during second day and inspected the ongoing inoculation process.

He visited toll plazas and hospitals to witness the vaccination process of children.

He also listened to the problems of polio workers and assured them of cooperation. Stressing upon workers to realize their responsibilities in the national cause of polio eradication he directed them to be vigilant to inoculate children who missed vaccination due to travelling from one place to another.

DC Dharejo also urged transporters to cooperate with polio workers deputed on toll plaza Sukkur for vaccination.