DC Inspects Vaccination Process Of Anti-polio Campaign
Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2024 | 03:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Raja MB Dharejo on Tuesday visited various designated polio vaccination spots during second day and inspected the ongoing inoculation process.
He visited toll plazas and hospitals to witness the vaccination process of children.
He also listened to the problems of polio workers and assured them of cooperation. Stressing upon workers to realize their responsibilities in the national cause of polio eradication he directed them to be vigilant to inoculate children who missed vaccination due to travelling from one place to another.
DC Dharejo also urged transporters to cooperate with polio workers deputed on toll plaza Sukkur for vaccination.
Recent Stories
PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League
Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..
Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation
IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan
Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..
KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024
PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, says govt's efforts putting econo ..
Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate
Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Gohar Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat
SU students receive cheques under PM Fund Scholarships
More Stories From Pakistan
-
16,000 farmers declared eligible for Kisan Card in Multan so far: DC1 minute ago
-
Anti-encroachment drive conducted under Awami Agenda1 minute ago
-
South Punjab Secretariat all set to provide education to 5771 out of school children2 minutes ago
-
DC Larkana visits various developments schemes2 minutes ago
-
Face Whitening Craze: Rampant use of harmful face creams damaging skin2 minutes ago
-
Rs 3.6 mln fines imposed on unfit PSVs11 minutes ago
-
Police arrest bike lifter with three motorcycles11 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three bike lifters with four motorcycles11 minutes ago
-
Six arrested, eight cases for overpricing11 minutes ago
-
DC Larkana for full proof security arrangements on Eid Milad un Nabi12 minutes ago
-
FIRs lodged against five investigation officers for negligence in submitting challans12 minutes ago
-
Dengue cases mounts to 189 as 18 new patients reported in last 25 hours12 minutes ago