Open Menu

DC Inspects Vaccination Process Of Anti Polio Campaign

Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2024 | 05:40 PM

DC inspects vaccination process of Anti Polio Campaign

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Raja MB Dharejo on Wednesday visited various designated polio vaccination spots during second day and inspected the ongoing inoculation process.

He visited toll plazas and hospitals to witness the vaccination process of children.

He also listened to the problems of polio workers and assured them of cooperation.

Stressing upon workers to realize their responsibilities in the national cause of polio eradication he directed them to be vigilant to inoculate children who missed vaccination due to traveling from one place to another.

DC Dharejo also urged transporters to cooperate with polio workers deputed on toll plaza Sukkur for vaccination.

Related Topics

Polio Sukkur From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 7th Linguistic St ..

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 7th Linguistic Studies Award

12 minutes ago
 UAE Embassy in Belgrade hosts ‘Sustainability, R ..

UAE Embassy in Belgrade hosts ‘Sustainability, Renewable Energy, and Smart Cit ..

27 minutes ago
 ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup: Contest between Pakist ..

ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup: Contest between Pakistan, Malaysia washed out

2 hours ago
 Naqvi meets Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Spor ..

Naqvi meets Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Sports Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Qad ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Bu ..

Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Business Council International A ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Education launches Specialised Trainin ..

Ministry of Education launches Specialised Training Week

2 hours ago
TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing resea ..

TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing research cooperation

2 hours ago
 Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship ..

Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 to begin Thursday

2 hours ago
 Youth MMA Championship to kick off Saturday in Dub ..

Youth MMA Championship to kick off Saturday in Dubai

3 hours ago
 EDGE, Indra formalise joint venture 'PULSE' to des ..

EDGE, Indra formalise joint venture 'PULSE' to design, manufacture radars in Abu ..

3 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Qatar on N ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of National Cou ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of National Council for Safeguard of Homeland ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan