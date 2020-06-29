DC inspects various development schemes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial on Monday visited sites of various ongoing development schemes of Parks and Horticulture Authority Bahawalpur and checked the progress.

He issued directions to Director General to complete these schemes in time with quality standard.

He also directed that the concerned officers should ensure timely completion and effective monitoring of these projects for public welfare.

The schemes Deputy Commissioner visited included construction work of public, toilets at General Bus Stand, new Sabzi Mandi, Shahdara Park, Triangular Park and in front of Bahawal Victoria Hospital, renovation of Haji Ashraf Chowk, beautification and placing of planters on the flyover near the Industrial Area and beautification of entry points of Bahawalpur at Multan Road and Yazman Road.

Deputy Commissioner was told that funds for these projects were being provided by Community Development Planning.