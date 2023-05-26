UrduPoint.com

DC Inspects Vegetable Market To Enhance Facilities For Citizens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2023 | 09:33 PM

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Friday meticulously examined the cleanliness, security, and lighting arrangements in place at the vegetable market and directed the market authorities to prioritize maintaining a hygienic environment for all market visitors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Friday meticulously examined the cleanliness, security, and lighting arrangements in place at the vegetable market and directed the market authorities to prioritize maintaining a hygienic environment for all market visitors.

According to the ICT spokesman, Chairman of the Market Committee Islamabad M. Sajid Abbasi, the Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Assistant Commissioners, and other relevant stakeholders were also accompanying him.

During the visit, DC expressed his concern over the obstruction caused by carts parked on the main road, and issued strict instructions to the market's in-charge to take decisive action against violators.

In addition to cleanliness, Memon underscored the need for improved lighting systems, enhanced security arrangements, and upgraded sanitation facilities within the market premises.

He said these measures would contribute to the overall well-being and convenience of citizens, enabling them to purchase essential items at affordable prices from the vegetable market.

He said by closely monitoring the market's operations and issuing necessary directives, the administration aims to enhance the overall experience for both vendors and customers.

As a result, he added, citizens can look forward to a more organized, secure, and hygienic environment when shopping for their daily needs at the vegetable market.

