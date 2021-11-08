UrduPoint.com

DC Inspects Vegetables, Fruit Auction

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 01:45 PM

DC inspects vegetables, fruit auction

Vehari, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Khizer Iqbal along with officials visited fruit and vegetables market on Monday to monitor the auction process in order to control spiraling price hike.

The Deputy Commissioner also checked quality of fruit and vegetables during the visit.

He directed fruit sellers and commission agents to ensure auction of only good quality vegetables and fruits.

He directed the price control magistrates to keep vigil eyes on demand of supply of these items at the market and also monitor quality of fruits.

He said that all possible measures were being taken to ensure sale of commodities on controlled rates in order to facilitate masses. He directed the market administration to improve cleanliness arrangements at the market.

