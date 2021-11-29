UrduPoint.com

DC Inspects Vegetables, Fruit Auction

Mon 29th November 2021

DC Inspects vegetables, fruit auction

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Khizer Iqbal along with officials inspected fruit and vegetables market on Monday evening to monitor auction process in order to prevent price hike.

The deputy commissioner also checked quality of fruit and vegetables during his visit. He directed fruit sellers and commission agents to ensure auction of only good quality vegetables and fruits.

He asked price control magistrates to keep vigil on demand of supply of these items at the market and also monitor quality of fruits.

He said that all possible measures were being taken to ensure sale of commodities on controlled rates in order to facilitate masses.

The deputy commissioner directed the market administration to improve cleanliness arrangements. He said the provincial government was working on eradication of artificial inflation and was taking all possible steps to control price hike.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strictly directed to all district administrators to control inflation by monitoring auction of vegetable and fruit markets on daily basis.

