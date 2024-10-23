DC inspects WASA sewerage line project

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu inspected the ongoing sewerage

line project at Chungi No 8 and directed early completion to facilitate

the masses, here on Wednesday.

During the visit, the DC inspected the excavation process and the connection work of the

sewerage lines. He directed WASA officials to expedite the installation of the sewerage line

and ensure the immediate clearance of the road to ease public inconvenience.

Managing Director WASA Muhammad Iqbal, and Director Works Muhammad Arif briefed

the DC on the project's progress.

The DC highlighted that the pipeline, which extends to the Chungi No. 9 disposal station, will improve the city's sewerage system.

"The district administration is aware of the public's hardships, and efforts are being made to clear the road as soon as possible," the DC assured while talking to local people. It is pertinent to mention here that the delay in the project created immense troubles for the local people. The citizens were demanding attention of the administration towards the issue.