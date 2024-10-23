Open Menu

DC Inspects WASA Sewerage Line Project

Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2024 | 04:20 PM

DC inspects WASA sewerage line project

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu inspected the ongoing sewerage

line project at Chungi No 8 and directed early completion to facilitate

the masses, here on Wednesday.

During the visit, the DC inspected the excavation process and the connection work of the

sewerage lines. He directed WASA officials to expedite the installation of the sewerage line

and ensure the immediate clearance of the road to ease public inconvenience.

Managing Director WASA Muhammad Iqbal, and Director Works Muhammad Arif briefed

the DC on the project's progress.

The DC highlighted that the pipeline, which extends to the Chungi No. 9 disposal station, will improve the city's sewerage system.

"The district administration is aware of the public's hardships, and efforts are being made to clear the road as soon as possible," the DC assured while talking to local people. It is pertinent to mention here that the delay in the project created immense troubles for the local people. The citizens were demanding attention of the administration towards the issue.

Related Topics

Visit Road Progress

Recent Stories

PTI issues show-cause notices to party leaders for ..

PTI issues show-cause notices to party leaders for defying its stance on 26th Co ..

1 hour ago
 Son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar dies in road accident

Son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar dies in road accident

2 hours ago
 Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian atta ..

Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian attack without escalating regional ..

2 hours ago
 The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everyw ..

The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everywhere

2 hours ago
 Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match ag ..

Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match against England

2 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case

Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case

4 hours ago
President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chi ..

President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with cli ..

Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues

17 hours ago
 Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues l ..

Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..

17 hours ago
 Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment c ..

Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment challenge

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan