DC Inspects Water Treatment Plant

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2023 | 02:20 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan on Saturday visited Kapoor-wali and inspected water treatment plant under the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program (PICIIP).

Deputy Director Development Yasir Raja, AD Technical Mohsin Ali Riaz, City Manager PICIIP Ali Khan and officers of the contractor firm were also present.

The DC said the project under the PICIIP would be the first and unique project of its kind across the region for which 240 acres of land had been acquired and the contract had been awarded to a company.

He said the water treatment plant would have a capacity of 68.23 cusecs in which collection chambers, distribution channels and ponds would be constructed.

Later, the deputy commissioner also inspected the ongoing work on the PICIIP projectin Kapoor-wali.

