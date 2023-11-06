Open Menu

DC Inspects Water Treatment Plant

Published November 06, 2023

DC inspects water treatment plant

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal Monday conducted an inspection visit to the Water Treatment Plant under the City Improvement Project at Chunna Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal Monday conducted an inspection visit to the Water Treatment Plant under the City Improvement Project at Chunna Abbottabad.

During the visit, he examined the ongoing construction work and addressed various issues related to the land allocation

for the Water Treatment Plant.

The inspection also involved discussions and directives regarding the project's progress and any outstanding concerns.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Jabreel Raza, and the project team, including engineers from the Water and Sanitation Agency (WSSSA), the Public Health Water Supply Division, and project officers, were present during the visit.

Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal's visit underscored the commitment of district administration to ensuring the successful completion of the City Improvement Project and the efficient operation of the Water Treatment Plant Chunna.

