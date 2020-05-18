UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Inspects Wheat Procurement Process, Urges Facilities For Farmers

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 05:02 PM

DC inspects wheat procurement process, urges facilities for farmers

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair paid a visit to Provincial Reserve Center(PRC) on Monday to inspect wheat quality and facilities being offered to growers

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair paid a visit to Provincial Reserve Center(PRC) on Monday to inspect wheat quality and facilities being offered to growers.

Accompanied by District food Officer Mehmoodur Rehman and Inspector Sardar Muhammad Junaid Khan, the DC directed concerned staff to provide facilities to laborers besides implementing the officially-prescribed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for their safety.

The DC urged farmers to bring wheat to PRC where 100 kilograms gunny bag was being procured at Rs3900.

He said that procurement process had been made convenient for farmers who could get payments within 24 hours, so he urged farmers to avail this facility.

The DC was told that concerned staff was taking effective measures to ensure transparency in procurement process, adding quality of the commodity was properly checked.

The district administration has enforced section 144, banning sale, purchase, hoarding or transportation of wheat by license holders or agents beyond the district's limits.

The administration says that strict action would be taken against violators.

Related Topics

Visit Sale Junaid Khan Wheat

Recent Stories

Younis Khan says drawing comparison between Babar ..

6 minutes ago

ATC to resume hearing in KKF money laundering case ..

8 minutes ago

UN failed to fulfil responsibilities on Kashmir: M ..

36 minutes ago

Russia's COVID-19 Mortality Rate 3-4 Times Lower T ..

14 minutes ago

Ban imposed on Inter-Provincial transfer of accuse ..

14 minutes ago

Swiss President Confirms Support to WHO, Expresses ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.