DC inspects wheat procurement process, urges facilities for farmers

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair paid a visit to Provincial Reserve Center(PRC) on Monday to inspect wheat quality and facilities being offered to growers.

Accompanied by District food Officer Mehmoodur Rehman and Inspector Sardar Muhammad Junaid Khan, the DC directed concerned staff to provide facilities to laborers besides implementing the officially-prescribed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for their safety.

The DC urged farmers to bring wheat to PRC where 100 kilograms gunny bag was being procured at Rs3900.

He said that procurement process had been made convenient for farmers who could get payments within 24 hours, so he urged farmers to avail this facility.

The DC was told that concerned staff was taking effective measures to ensure transparency in procurement process, adding quality of the commodity was properly checked.

The district administration has enforced section 144, banning sale, purchase, hoarding or transportation of wheat by license holders or agents beyond the district's limits.

The administration says that strict action would be taken against violators.