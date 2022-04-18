DC inspects wheat purchase centers, expresses satisfaction over arrangements

UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Kareem inspected three wheat purchase centres and checked arrangements and facilities being given to farmers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Kareem inspected three wheat purchase centres and checked arrangements and facilities being given to farmers.

According to official sources, a total 17 wheat purchase centres have been established across the district to procure 184,000 tons wheat.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Kareem sought farmers feedback about arrangements and other facilities and expressed satisfaction. He remarked that Punjab government was spending Rs193 billion on purchase of the golden grain from the farmers.

The government set Rs2200 per 40 kg price of the commodity.

About issuance of gunny bags, he said the bags were being issued in line with open policy. Apart from this, the government is also maintaining purchase record through online facility to bring transparency.

All the in-charges of the centres have been instructed to complete the set targets. The government is committed to purchase even last grain from the farmers, Aamir concluded.

