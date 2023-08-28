DC inspects works of Levies Line BRC, Bypass Road

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zhob Mehboob Ahmed Achakzai and Assistant Commissioner Zhob Hafiz Muhammad Tariq along with SHO Levies Line Muhammad Yasin visited the under construction Levies Line BRC Zhob

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zhob Mehboob Ahmed Achakzai and Assistant Commissioner Zhob Hafiz Muhammad Tariq along with SHO Levies Line Muhammad Yasin visited the under construction Levies Line BRC Zhob.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Zhob inspected the Levies Line BRC building and Zhob Bypass Road and directed the concerned department to complete the outstanding construction work in the building and bypass road as soon as possible.

He said that the slowness of the work and the quality of work should be improved saying that substandard material would not be tolerated.

He also prepared a plan to activate the levies line and said that the levies would make the force a modern force saying that Levies Force was playing key role in maintaining law and order and protecting the citizens without any concern for their lives.

In this regard, the sense of responsibility of Levies under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner Hafiz Muhammad Tariq is commendable.

He said that no one can be allowed to take the law into their hands.

If anyone is found involved in any activity against the law, then the district administration will take action against them.

He further said that the safe and prosperous life of the citizens is dear to us. To defend which the district administration will immediately take action against the people involved in breaking the law and stealing on receiving the information.