DC instruct officials to ensure anti-dengue mosquito spray

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Kohat Roshan Mehsud directed all the officials of the district, health department, TMA and volunteers of the Civil Defence to ensure anti-dengue mosquito spray in all nook and corner of the District Kohat to ensure safety to the general public.

Special team under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner Bashir Khan, Assistant Commissioner Dara Sub-Division Younis Khan, TMA workers, and Civil Defense volunteers, Tehsildar Hafeez-ud-Din visited Dara Bazaar, Zarghoon Khel, various other localities of the District Kohat and conducted spray during the week-long anti-dengue campaign announced by the Deputy Commissioner Kohat Roshan Mehsud.

The local administration, police force and health workers thoroughly participated in the campaign by checking the dengue larvae outside the market, inside shops, plazas, warehouses and factories every day and administered spray on it.

The general public and shopkeepers were made aware of dengue through awareness sessions during the week-long campaign as well. Drums, tanks, pitchers in all such places were checked and dengue mosquito repellent spray was spread on a daily basis in all the shops and places of Dara Bazaar for one week.

In a one week campaign against Dengue, 1913 shops, warehouses, factories were sprayed while in total 2018 air coolers, drums, tanks, and water containers were checked. Similarly, 102 public awareness sessions were held in the markets in which 805 people were provided with information on dengue symptoms, dengue prevention and precautionary measures.