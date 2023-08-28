DC instructions on ongoing dispute between Kohat Tunnel & NHA

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat, Dr Azmatullah Wazir issued instructions on Monday on the dispute between Kohat Tunnel and the National Highway Authority (NHA)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat, Dr Azmatullah Wazir issued instructions on Monday on the dispute between Kohat Tunnel and the National Highway Authority (NHA).

According to the details, DC Kohat chaired a meeting and heard the problems between NHA and Kohat Tunnel and issued orders to the Kohat Tunnel administration to immediately activate damaged jet fans, fire brigades, CCTV cameras, recovery vehicles and other facilities in the tunnel to provide all possible facilities to the public.

Meanwhile, he also issued instructions to the concerned authorities to take strict legal action against overloaded vehicles.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kohat Usman Ashraf, CEO National Highway Authority, Contractor, Transport Union and Other officers were also present during the meeting.

