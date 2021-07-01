UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Instructs All To Get Corona Vaccination

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 10:59 PM

Deputy Commissioner Quetta has issued instructions that, all those who have not been vaccinated against corona will be banned from entering government offices and shopping centers from July 1st

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Quetta has issued instructions that, all those who have not been vaccinated against corona will be banned from entering government offices and shopping centers from July 1st.

The official notification issued here on Thursday said all the people who had not been vaccinated will not be allowed to enter the amusement parks. Owners and employees of all banks, shopping malls / centers, shopkeepers should get themselves vaccinated.

Those customers would not be allowed to enter the shopping malls, centers and shops without checking their corona vaccination card.

Similarly Those who had not been vaccinated would not be allowed to travel on the public transport, train and by air. All the wedding halls' owners and staff should get themselves vaccinated and they would not allow the guests to enter them without checking their vaccination cards.

These instructions should be strictly followed or else legal action will be taken, said in the officially notification.

