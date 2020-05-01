DC instructs contractors to be careful in using substandard, defective material in building construction

(@FahadShabbir)

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Omar Sher Chattah has instructed the contractors to be careful in using substandard constructive material and if it proved defective the finished building will be demolished and the contractor will be blacklisted.

Deputy Commissioner has issued this warning while visiting the wheat purchasing center and construction of school building at Government High School Esa Khel along with MPA Abdul Rehman alias Babbli on Friday.

On this occasion the deputy commissioner has checked the weighing scale and proportion of humidity in wheat with mixer meter.

He directed the coordinator that any kind of manipulation and exploitation of farmers will not be tolerated adding that weight and mixer should be according to the SOPs released by the government.

The deputy commissioner has also examined the safety steps avoiding corona virus, social distance arrangements, complaint counters and checked in detail the record of provision of gunny bags at wheat purchasing center.

Afterward, DC along with assistant commissioner and XEN building has checked the building material at Government High School Esa Khel.

Talking on the occasion MPA Abdul Rehman Babbli said that ongoing constructive works worth billion of rupee in Tehsil Esa Khel are at final stage of completion.