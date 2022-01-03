UrduPoint.com

DC Instructs Fishermen To Avoid Going Into Sea As Stormy Winds, Rain Forecast For Gwadar

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2022 | 10:14 PM

The Meteorological Department on Monday has forecast stormy winds and rains in the coastal areas of Balochistan from Monday night

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :The Meteorological Department on Monday has forecast stormy winds and rains in the coastal areas of Balochistan from Monday night.

According to the Meteorological Department, the rains will continue till January 7.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Gwadar instructed fishermen not to go into the sea from Monday night to January 6.

Strong winds and rains are expected in the coastal areas of the district from January 3 to 6, and fishermen should move their fishing boats from east coast to west coast for safer places and avoid going to the open sea, the DC said.

He also directed the district administration to remain alert to deal with any emergency situation.

Meanwhile, Mir Abdul Ghafoor Welfare Trust Chairman Mir Arshad Kalmati called on Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Capt. (Retd) Jamil Ahmed Baloch in his office. Arrangements were reviewed to deal current situation of rains as Met office forecast stormy winds and rains for the areas.

