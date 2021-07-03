UrduPoint.com
DC Instructs Improvement At Gynae Ward At DHQ Hospital Khanewal

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 03:50 PM

DC instructs improvement at gynae ward at DHQ Hospital Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi took notice of shifting of Gynae patients to some other facilities and directed the administration of District Headquarters Hospital to provide best treatment facilities to the Gynae patients.

He expressed his resentments during a surprise visit to DHO Khanewal here on Saturday.

The DC said that the shifting of Gynae patients to some other hospitals must be discouraged and warned no one would be allowed to shift the gynae patients to another facilities.

He inspected different wards and checked presence of doctors and paramedics.

He stated that DHQ hospital was one of the biggest hospitals of the district so there should be best healthcare system.

He directed administration that he would not tolerate in case of public complaints especially absence of doctors and harsh attitude towards visitors.

The DC also examined corona vaccination counter, isolation ward, dengue counter and hospital's pharmacy.

On this occasion, ADCR Muhammad Ikraam Malik, Assistant Commissioner Bukhtiar Ismail, CEO Health Dr Abdul Samad and some other officials were also present.

