DC instructs officials to ensure public facilities at Sunday markets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Monday reviewed the up-gradation work of the weekly markets, H-9 and G-6 (Itwar Bazaar) and directed officials to facilitate citizens to get affordable and quality items.

While chairing a meeting on weekly Bazaars up-gradation DC directed the officials of the Municipal Administration Directorate (DMA), market committee and other stakeholders to ensure security and improve water and lighting arrangements for the citizens in the market, said a press release.

Memon directed the officials to Install sign boards, fire extinguishing and safety equipment, maintain cleanliness, install shade sheds and expedite the renovation in Sunday markets.

He ordered the staff to keep an eye on the rate lists and prices of commodities for providing relief to the citizens. Memon also directed the market committee to act against the trespassers and remove encroachments by the stall holders in the market causing congestion.