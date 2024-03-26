Open Menu

DC Instructs Price Control In Mingora Bazar During Ramazan Ul Mubarak

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2024 | 11:18 PM

DC instructs price control in Mingora Bazar during Ramazan ul Mubarak

Deputy Commissioner Swat, Dr. Qasim Ali Khan, instructed the concerned quarters on Tuesday for price control in Mingora Bazar during Ramazan ul Mubarak

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Swat, Dr. Qasim Ali Khan, instructed the concerned quarters on Tuesday for price control in Mingora Bazar during Ramazan ul Mubarak.

According to the details, DC visited Mingora Bazar, on the instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, for providing maximum relief to the general public during the holy month of Ramazan.

Dr.

Khan conducted inspections of various food shops to ensure the availability of essential items at government-fixed rates. He specifically monitored prices of groceries, milk, curd, meat, and poultry, while engaging with shop owners to gather market information.

The DC urged shopkeepers to cooperate with consumers and strictly follow the price lists issued by the government.

He warned that any shop or market found involved in violating laws will face action.

APP/hsj/378/

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Price Mingora Market Government

Recent Stories

Bahawalnagar District delivers Ramazan aid as per ..

Bahawalnagar District delivers Ramazan aid as per CM's directives

15 seconds ago
 Trader looted at gunpoint in Hassanabdal

Trader looted at gunpoint in Hassanabdal

3 minutes ago
 Health secretary Punjab inspects Bahawalnagar hosp ..

Health secretary Punjab inspects Bahawalnagar hospital

17 seconds ago
 NDMA cautions masses amid heavy rainfall forecast, ..

NDMA cautions masses amid heavy rainfall forecast, landslide risk

34 seconds ago
 France's Macron heads to Amazon on three-day Brazi ..

France's Macron heads to Amazon on three-day Brazil trip

36 seconds ago
 Port blocked by Baltimore bridge collapse is key h ..

Port blocked by Baltimore bridge collapse is key hub for US shipping

37 seconds ago
NCAI signs MoU with RMU for advance research, AI-b ..

NCAI signs MoU with RMU for advance research, AI-based healthcare product develo ..

3 minutes ago
 PML-N leaders congratulate Jam Kamal Khan as comme ..

PML-N leaders congratulate Jam Kamal Khan as commerce minister

39 seconds ago
 One killed in firing incident on Minchanabad road

One killed in firing incident on Minchanabad road

41 seconds ago
 Beijing demands complete investigation after suici ..

Beijing demands complete investigation after suicide attack on Chinese nationals ..

26 minutes ago
 Ambassadors of Turkiye, Russia, Sweden call on FM ..

Ambassadors of Turkiye, Russia, Sweden call on FM Dar

6 minutes ago
 3 killed, 5 injured in road accident

3 killed, 5 injured in road accident

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan