DC instructs price control in Mingora Bazar during Ramazan ul Mubarak

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Swat, Dr. Qasim Ali Khan, instructed the concerned quarters on Tuesday for price control in Mingora Bazar during Ramazan ul Mubarak.

According to the details, DC visited Mingora Bazar, on the instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, for providing maximum relief to the general public during the holy month of Ramazan.

Dr.

Khan conducted inspections of various food shops to ensure the availability of essential items at government-fixed rates. He specifically monitored prices of groceries, milk, curd, meat, and poultry, while engaging with shop owners to gather market information.

The DC urged shopkeepers to cooperate with consumers and strictly follow the price lists issued by the government.

He warned that any shop or market found involved in violating laws will face action.

