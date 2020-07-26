DC instructs repair of filtration plants before Eid ul Azha

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi directed repair of filtration plants, located in limits of Municipal Committee, here on Sunday.

Provision of safe drinking water to masses is top priority of district administration, he said this in statement issued here.

Safe drinking water is of vital importance for maintaining human health. He directed officials to replace filters as early as possible. However, where needed, they should ensure repair work timely. There are about 18 filtration plants, operational in limits of Municipal Committee and filters of all these plants would be changed before Eid ul Azha.