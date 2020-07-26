UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Instructs Repair Of Filtration Plants Before Eid Ul Azha

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 02:40 PM

DC instructs repair of filtration plants before Eid ul Azha

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi directed repair of filtration plants, located in limits of Municipal Committee, here on Sunday.

Provision of safe drinking water to masses is top priority of district administration, he said this in statement issued here.

Safe drinking water is of vital importance for maintaining human health. He directed officials to replace filters as early as possible. However, where needed, they should ensure repair work timely. There are about 18 filtration plants, operational in limits of Municipal Committee and filters of all these plants would be changed before Eid ul Azha.

Related Topics

Water Sunday All Top

Recent Stories

Expo Centre Sharjah explores reality of global exh ..

16 minutes ago

Tabreed announces AED224.30 million net profit in ..

46 minutes ago

Sharjah Rulers issues Decree-Law on &#039;Ruwad&#0 ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SSC’s forma ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Water and Electricity Company to develop ..

2 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler pardons 110 prisoners ahead o ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.