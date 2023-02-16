DC instructs revenue officials to highlight public issues

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon, revenue officers of all talukas will highlight public issues in their jurisdiction related to revenue

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon, revenue officers of all talukas will highlight public issues in their jurisdiction related to revenue.

According to details, Mukhtiarkar Daur will visit Jam Sahab on Wednesdays from 10 am to 3 pm and highlight various problems related to revenue in the city, while Mukhtiarkar Qazi Ahmed will hold a meeting to solve public problems in Daulatpur every Friday from 11 am to 4 pm.

Meanwhile, Mukhtiarkar Nawabshah and Sakrand will also listen to public issues and solve the revenue problems.