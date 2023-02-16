UrduPoint.com

DC Instructs Revenue Officials To Highlight Public Issues

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2023 | 08:11 PM

DC instructs revenue officials to highlight public issues

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon, revenue officers of all talukas will highlight public issues in their jurisdiction related to revenue

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon, revenue officers of all talukas will highlight public issues in their jurisdiction related to revenue.

According to details, Mukhtiarkar Daur will visit Jam Sahab on Wednesdays from 10 am to 3 pm and highlight various problems related to revenue in the city, while Mukhtiarkar Qazi Ahmed will hold a meeting to solve public problems in Daulatpur every Friday from 11 am to 4 pm.

Meanwhile, Mukhtiarkar Nawabshah and Sakrand will also listen to public issues and solve the revenue problems.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Visit Nawabshah Sakrand All From

Recent Stories

Saudi Foreign Minister to Visit Syria in Coming Da ..

Saudi Foreign Minister to Visit Syria in Coming Days - Source

47 seconds ago
 Canada's Top Diplomat Travels to Ukraine to Reaffi ..

Canada's Top Diplomat Travels to Ukraine to Reaffirm Support - Global Affairs

49 seconds ago
 Biden, 80, completes last annual medical checkup b ..

Biden, 80, completes last annual medical checkup before 2024 campaign

50 seconds ago
 Moldovan Parliament Approves New Government Led by ..

Moldovan Parliament Approves New Government Led by Dorin Recean

12 minutes ago
 Seychelles, Mauritius Presidents and Maldives VP v ..

Seychelles, Mauritius Presidents and Maldives VP visit Museum of the Future

57 minutes ago
 Yuan's Share in Russian Citizens' Savings Reached ..

Yuan's Share in Russian Citizens' Savings Reached 11% in 2022 - Central Bank

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.