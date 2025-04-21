DC Instructs To Monitor Markets To Ensure Vegetable, Fruits At Controlled Rates
Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2025 | 11:40 AM
NOWSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner (DC), Gujranwala, Naveed Ahmed, the district administration on Monday started to monitors the vegetable markets strictly, the official sources said on Monday.
The vegetables and fruits would be ensured to the people at affordable prices through the process, they added.
