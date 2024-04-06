Open Menu

DC Instructs To Provide Pakhtunkhwa Eid Package To Poor, Needy

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2024 | 01:50 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat on Saturday instructed the concerned officials to provide Pakhtunkhwa Eid Al-Fitr package to the beneficiaries without any delay.

In the light of the orders of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, an important meeting was held regarding the Eid-ul-Fitr package under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir, in which officials from the district administration, social welfare department, Benazir Income Support Program, National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and other relevant departments participated.

In the meeting, Deputy Commissioner gave necessary instructions regarding the payment of 10,000 per family according to the available data of Benazir Income Support Program regarding Eid-ul-Fitr to the deserving families of Kohat district so that the deserving families of Kohat district can get Eid package on time.

Payment should be ensured, he said, adding, the purpose of this program of the provincial government is to share the joy of Eid-ul-Fitr with the beneficiaries.

