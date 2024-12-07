Open Menu

DC Intensifies Cleanliness Drive To Transform Lahore

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2024 | 03:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza has ramped up efforts to transform Lahore into a cleaner and more appealing city, intensifying initiatives to ensure the success of the city-wide cleanliness mission.

During an extensive visit to the Ring Road and surrounding areas on Saturday, he thoroughly reviewed cleaning measures along the route from Babu Sabu to Lahore Airport. He was accompanied by CEO MCL Shahid Abbas Kathia, CEO LWMC Babar Sahab Din, Deputy CEO LWMC, and other officials.

During the visit, the DC praised the dedication and hard work of the LWMC teams for maintaining high standards of cleanliness in the area. He emphasized the importance of proper waste disposal and issued a stern warning against garbage burning, stating that strict legal action would be taken against violators.

The DC directed that all waste must be transported to designated dumping sites to avoid environmental and health hazards.

To further improve sanitation, the DC called for better cleaning mechanisms in main roads, industrial areas, neighborhoods, and marketplaces. He also urged for the launch of a door-to-door awareness campaign to educate citizens about the importance of cleanliness and their role in keeping the city clean.

The DC highlighted that these enhanced efforts would not only improve Lahore’s aesthetics but also contribute to a healthier and more livable environment for residents. He reaffirmed his commitment to fulfilling Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision of transforming Lahore into a model city known for its cleanliness, beauty, and charm.

More Stories From Pakistan