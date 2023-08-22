Open Menu

DC Introduces One-Stop Service Hub Initiative For Administrative Ease

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2023 | 03:10 PM

DC introduces One-Stop Service Hub initiative for administrative ease

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Responding to the directives of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon, residents of Islamabad now have the opportunity to access a range of essential services with utmost convenience.

In order to facilitate the citizens today, from 3 pm to 5 pm, the Excise personnel will be stationed at the Kitchenar Park parking lot, offering a comprehensive suite of services that include vehicle registration, transfers, and token tax payments.

Adding to the accessibility, the Facilitation Center Doorstep ICT vehicle will also be present at the location.

This mobile unit brings vital services such as Domicile Certificates, Birth Certificates, Power of Attorney documentation, International Driving Permits, Domestic and Commercial Fuel Permits, as well as Motor Vehicle Registration directly to the public's fingertips.

This strategic initiative not only provides a well-organized solution for a variety of administrative requirements but also underscores a firm commitment towards elevating convenience and operational efficiency ICT' administration.

Related Topics

Islamabad Mobile Vehicle From

Recent Stories

BISE Multan announces SSC Part I 2023 exams result ..

BISE Multan announces SSC Part I 2023 exams results

20 minutes ago
 ENEC hosts nuclear innovation and technology summe ..

ENEC hosts nuclear innovation and technology summer school

26 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi BISE announces SSC Part 1 2023 results, ..

Rawalpindi BISE announces SSC Part 1 2023 results, check now

28 minutes ago
 BISE Faisalabad announces SSC Part I 2023 results; ..

BISE Faisalabad announces SSC Part I 2023 results; check out now

37 minutes ago
 BISE Sahiwal announces SSC Part I 2023 results

BISE Sahiwal announces SSC Part I 2023 results

45 minutes ago
 BISE Sargodha announces SSC Part I 2023 results

BISE Sargodha announces SSC Part I 2023 results

1 hour ago
BISE D.G Khan announces SSC Part I 2023 results; ..

BISE D.G Khan announces SSC Part I 2023 results; check now

2 hours ago
 Rupee hits historic low as import demand boosts do ..

Rupee hits historic low as import demand boosts dollar

2 hours ago
 Govt resolves to deal with Jaranwala incident on n ..

Govt resolves to deal with Jaranwala incident on no fear no favor basis

2 hours ago
 RAKEZ witnesses significant growth in holding comp ..

RAKEZ witnesses significant growth in holding company registrations

2 hours ago
 UAE Pro League announces winners of &#039;Fans&#03 ..

UAE Pro League announces winners of &#039;Fans&#039; League&#039; awards during ..

3 hours ago
 DXB welcomes 41.6m guests in H1 2023

DXB welcomes 41.6m guests in H1 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan