DC introduces One-Stop Service Hub initiative for administrative ease

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Responding to the directives of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon, residents of Islamabad now have the opportunity to access a range of essential services with utmost convenience.

In order to facilitate the citizens today, from 3 pm to 5 pm, the Excise personnel will be stationed at the Kitchenar Park parking lot, offering a comprehensive suite of services that include vehicle registration, transfers, and token tax payments.

Adding to the accessibility, the Facilitation Center Doorstep ICT vehicle will also be present at the location.

This mobile unit brings vital services such as Domicile Certificates, Birth Certificates, Power of Attorney documentation, International Driving Permits, Domestic and Commercial Fuel Permits, as well as Motor Vehicle Registration directly to the public's fingertips.

This strategic initiative not only provides a well-organized solution for a variety of administrative requirements but also underscores a firm commitment towards elevating convenience and operational efficiency ICT' administration.