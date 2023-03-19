UrduPoint.com

DC Introduces Two Water Schemes

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2023 | 06:10 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Iftikhar Ahmad Sunday introduced two water supply schemes and soon water to the respective consumers would be started from the water tank.

This was stated by Executive Engr.

P&E Division Sardar Khalid while briefing the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Iftikhar Ahmad. He said all efforts would be taken to ensure the proper distribution of water to the consumers through these two water schemes.

Deputy Commissioner on complaints of the general public inspected the schemes and formally opened two water schemes which will store water in a safety Tank before its distribution to the consumers.

