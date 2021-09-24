DC Irfan chairs meeting to review security arrangements on Chehlum of Imam Hussain

UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commissioner Quetta Irfan Nawaz Memon on Thursday chaired a meeting to review measures for ensuring foolproof security on Chehlum of Imam Husain (AS).

The meeting was attended by SSP Operation Quetta Asad Khan Nasir, scholars of all schools of thought, Anjuman-e-Tajiran and civil society officials.

The meeting also discussed in detail the administrative matters of Quetta city with regard to foolproof security measures regarding Chehlum of Imam Hussain (as) and suggestions were presented about security arrangements.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Quetta Irfan Nawaz Memon said the government has made foolproof security arrangements for Chehlum Imam Hussain (AS) while other administrative matters were also finalized.

He urged scholars and the people to cooperate fully with the government.

On this occasion, the representatives of Anjuman-e-Tajiran and civil society assured all possible cooperation.

